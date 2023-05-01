Missile Loading

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Logan Rogers assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier Gerald. R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems department assists moving missiles from Ford’s flight deck during an ammo upload, May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

