U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares

Staff Sgt. Christopher Habeeb-Louks, Drummer player (right) and Staff Sgt. Justin Stowe, Sousaphone player, (left) for the Rhine River Ramblers an ensemble from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, perform at the Plaza de Cervantes as part of Defender Europe 2023 Swift Response (DE23) in Alcala de Henares, Spain April 26, 2023. DE23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army prepositioned stocks, and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Location: ALCALA DE HENARES, ES