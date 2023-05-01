Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares

    ALCALA DE HENARES, SPAIN

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Spc. Marco Uriegas, a Bassoon player with the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus Brass Quintet, perform at the Plaza de Cervantes as part of Defender Europe 2023 Swift Response (DE23) in Alcala de Henares, Spain April 26, 2023. DE23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army prepositioned stocks, and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 07:30
    Photo ID: 7776784
    VIRIN: 230426-A-AY818-151
    Resolution: 7623x5082
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: ALCALA DE HENARES, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    USAREURAFBAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT