Staff Sgt. Cameron Chandler, assigned to the U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, receives congratulations from an audience member after a performance at the Plaza de Cervantes as part of Defender Europe 2023 Swift Response (DE23) in Alcala de Henares, Spain April 26, 2023. DE23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army prepositioned stocks, and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7776789
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-AY818-255
|Resolution:
|4897x3918
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|ALCALA DE HENARES, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
