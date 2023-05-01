Staff Sgt. Cameron Chandler, assigned to the U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, receives congratulations from an audience member after a performance at the Plaza de Cervantes as part of Defender Europe 2023 Swift Response (DE23) in Alcala de Henares, Spain April 26, 2023. DE23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army prepositioned stocks, and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 07:30 Photo ID: 7776789 VIRIN: 230426-A-AY818-255 Resolution: 4897x3918 Size: 1.28 MB Location: ALCALA DE HENARES, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus MPT Concert in Alcala de Henares [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.