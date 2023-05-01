JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Drivers along General Patton Drive at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels must take a traffic diversion April 25, 2023, while construction crews prepare the site of the new Army Lodge. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 04:17 Photo ID: 7776706 VIRIN: 230425-A-TR183-121 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 3.8 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Traffic diversion [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.