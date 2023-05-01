JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- From left, Pia Lautenbacher, an administrative services specialist with the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Directorate of Public Work; Thomas Wittl, a painter with DPW; and Bernd Weber, deputy director of Public Works at USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels, hold up a novelty check in recognition of Lautenbacher's dedication May 4, 2023 at the DPW headquarters at Hohenfels. DPW began recognizing its workforce at each of the four USAG Bavaria communities (Garmisch, Grafenwoehr, Hohenfels and Vilseck) in February and then let each recipient pick a worthy coworker to receive the next month's recognition. As the previous month's recipient, Wittl picked Lautenbacher as this month's recipient. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

