    Applause for excellence [Image 1 of 3]

    Applause for excellence

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the Directorate of Public Works applaud Pia Lautenbacher, an administrative services specialist for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, during a Pay-it-Forward recognition event May 4, 2023 at Hohenfels. DPW began recognizing its workforce at each of the four USAG Bavaria communities (Garmisch, Grafenwoehr, Hohenfels and Vilseck) in February and then let each recipient pick a worthy coworker to receive the next month's recognition. The previous month's recipient, Thomas Wittl, a
    painter, picked Lautenbacher as this month's recipient. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 04:17
    Photo ID: 7776704
    VIRIN: 230504-A-TR183-675
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Applause for excellence [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Applause for excellence
    Novelty check
    Traffic diversion

    IMCOM-E
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire

