JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the Directorate of Public Works applaud Pia Lautenbacher, an administrative services specialist for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, during a Pay-it-Forward recognition event May 4, 2023 at Hohenfels. DPW began recognizing its workforce at each of the four USAG Bavaria communities (Garmisch, Grafenwoehr, Hohenfels and Vilseck) in February and then let each recipient pick a worthy coworker to receive the next month's recognition. The previous month's recipient, Thomas Wittl, a

painter, picked Lautenbacher as this month's recipient. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 04:17 Photo ID: 7776704 VIRIN: 230504-A-TR183-675 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.09 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Applause for excellence [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.