Sgt. 1st Class Harrison Reed, a trombonist with the U.S. Army Japan Band, plays during a joint performance with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Kure to kick off the 66th Kure Port Festival April 29 in Hiroshima Prefecture.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 02:46
|Photo ID:
|7776652
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-HP857-274
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
