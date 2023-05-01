Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Lt. Col. Michael Gallucci, center, commander of the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot, poses for a photo with local eventgoers April 29 during the 66th Kure Port Festival in Hiroshima Prefecture. U.S. Army Garrison Japan and 10th SG personnel sold American-style concessions from a booth at the festival.

