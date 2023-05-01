Lt. Col. Michael Gallucci, center, commander of the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot, poses for a photo with local eventgoers April 29 during the 66th Kure Port Festival in Hiroshima Prefecture. U.S. Army Garrison Japan and 10th SG personnel sold American-style concessions from a booth at the festival.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 02:45
|Photo ID:
|7776655
|VIRIN:
|230429-A-HP857-549
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT