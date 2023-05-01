USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years

Yoshie Kawamura, second from right, and a friend pose for a photo with members of the U.S. Army Japan Band after their joint musical performance with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Kure April 29 at the 66th Kure Port Festival in Hiroshima Prefecture.

