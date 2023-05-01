Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years [Image 3 of 4]

    USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Yoshie Kawamura, second from right, and a friend pose for a photo with members of the U.S. Army Japan Band after their joint musical performance with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Kure April 29 at the 66th Kure Port Festival in Hiroshima Prefecture.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 7776654
    VIRIN: 230428-A-HP857-471
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan in Kure, USARJ Band take part in first full-scale Kure Port Festival in four years [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS

