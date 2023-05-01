Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). [Image 3 of 4]

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).

    GUAM

    04.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230430-N-SF230-1114 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2023) Cmdr. Nicholas Leinweber, Naval Base Guam’s public works officer, center, speaks with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Chris White, project manager for Polaris Point development, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a routine visit. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 00:12
    Photo ID: 7776518
    VIRIN: 230430-N-SF230-1114
    Resolution: 5271x4042
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).
    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).
    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).
    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #guam #submarines #pacflt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT