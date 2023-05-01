Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).

230430-N-SF230-1114 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2023) Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, left, speaks with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Cmdr. Nicholas Leinweber, Naval Base Guam’s public works officer, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a routine visit. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II)

