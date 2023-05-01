Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).

230430-N-SF230-1080 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, speaks with Capt. Michael Luckett, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a routine visit. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II)

