Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base

Audrey Davis, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) director, coins U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mercedes Taylor, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), during her visit to the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 1, 2023. Taylor was recognized for her extraordinary service and leadership as the financial analysis NCOIC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

