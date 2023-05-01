Audrey Davis, Defense Finance and Accounting Service director, speaks with members of the 51st Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) during her visit to the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 1, 2023. Davis received a tour of the 51st CPTS facility and learned about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 01:00 Photo ID: 7776506 VIRIN: 230501-F-YU621-053 Resolution: 5282x3514 Size: 4.91 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.