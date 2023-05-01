Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Audrey Davis, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) director, speaks with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kivan Smith, 51st Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) noncommissioned officer in charge of financial operations, during her visit to the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 1, 2023. The 51st CPTS provides direct support to decision makers on budgetary, financial and economic issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 01:00
    Photo ID: 7776509
    VIRIN: 230501-F-YU621-852
    Resolution: 3500x5260
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director Visits Osan Air Base
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service Director visits Osan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    DFAS
    Comptroller Squadron
    51st CPTS
    Audrey Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT