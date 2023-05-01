JRTC 23-07 Attack Phase

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participate in the attack phase during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., May 1, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luis Garcia)

