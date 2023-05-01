Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 23-07 Attack Phase [Image 30 of 40]

    JRTC 23-07 Attack Phase

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Luis Garcia 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participate in the attack phase during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., May 1, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luis Garcia)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 14:29
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, JRTC 23-07 Attack Phase [Image 40 of 40], by PFC Luis Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    Army

