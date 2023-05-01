Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combat Center hosts first East Coast unit in new Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    The Combat Center hosts first East Coast unit in new Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Guess, mortarman, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, prepares to launch an Skydio X2D quadcopter unmanned aircraft system during the simultaneous ground assault portion of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 25, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Bray)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 13:56
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    USMC
    MCAGCC
    MAGTFTC
    TTECG
    SLTE 2-23
    MDMX

