The Combat Center hosts first East Coast unit in new Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Guess, mortarman, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, prepares to launch an Skydio X2D quadcopter unmanned aircraft system during the simultaneous ground assault portion of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 25, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Bray)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US