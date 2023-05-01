The Combat Center hosts first East Coast unit in new Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, fire at targets during the simultaneous ground assault portion of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 25, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Bray)

