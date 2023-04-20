LA Rams coaches host clinic for Combat Center youth

Los Angeles Rams linemen coach Willie Martinez speaks to Marine volunteers about their roles before a Los Angeles Rams Performance Camp at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCGACC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 25, 2023. USO brought the Los Angeles Rams Performance Football Camp to MCAGCC, allowing children of service members the opportunity to be coached on basic football concepts and transferrable life skills gained through playing football. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)

