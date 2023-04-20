Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Rams coaches host clinic for Combat Center youth [Image 5 of 5]

    LA Rams coaches host clinic for Combat Center youth

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr. 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A U.S. Marine from the Marine Corps Communication Electronics School throws a football with a child during a Los Angeles Rams Performance Camp at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCGACC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 25, 2023. USO brought the Los Angeles Rams Performance Football Camp to MCAGCC, allowing children of service members the opportunity to be coached on basic football concepts and transferrable life skills gained through playing football. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)

    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 13:09
    Veteran
    USO
    MCAGCC
    Coaching
    LA Rams
    USMCnews

