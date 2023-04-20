Ramstein hosts Memorial Pat Tillman Run

Participants of the Pat Tillman Memorial 5k pose for a photo at the finish line after the run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2023. People from the Kaiserslautern Military Community came to Ramstein to show their support in remembering Pat Tillman, who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2004 while serving in the U.S. Army, after a friendly fire incident. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Adam Battin)

