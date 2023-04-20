Participants of the Pat Tillman Memorial 5k form up at the starting line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2023. Ramstein hosted the Memorial 5k as a way to remember the former football player, who joined the U.S Army after the Sept. 11 attacks, and was killed in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Adam Battin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 05:13 Photo ID: 7774625 VIRIN: 230414-F-XX000-1001 Resolution: 2604x1445 Size: 3.22 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts Pat Tillman memorial 5k [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.