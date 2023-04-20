Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts Memorial Pat Tillman Run [Image 2 of 3]

    Ramstein hosts Memorial Pat Tillman Run

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2023

    Runners participating in the Pat Tillman Memorial 5k pass the halfway marker Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2023. The participants came out to pay tribute to Pat Tillman, the former football player, who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004 while serving in the U.S. Army. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Adam Battin)

