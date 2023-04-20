Ramstein hosts Memorial Pat Tillman Run

Runners participating in the Pat Tillman Memorial 5k pass the halfway marker Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2023. The participants came out to pay tribute to Pat Tillman, the former football player, who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004 while serving in the U.S. Army. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Adam Battin)

