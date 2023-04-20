Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day [Image 17 of 17]

    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chancellor Reynolds 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Barrientes, a finance officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (left) pies Col. Andre Ingram, Commanding Officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (right) as part of a fundraising event during Family Day at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. CLR-37 Family Day shows appreciation for Marines, Sailors, and their families and enhances unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chancellor Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 02:50
    Photo ID: 7774542
    VIRIN: 230428-M-TJ583-1017
    Resolution: 4291x2881
    Size: 835.95 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Chancellor Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family Day
    CLR-37
    3D MLG
    Partners and Allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT