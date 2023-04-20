Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day [Image 16 of 17]

    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chancellor Reynolds 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Thomas Yeaman, first sergeant of Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, gets pied in the face by his wife, Mrs. Victoria Yeaman, as part of a fundraising event during Family Day at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. CLR-37 Family Day shows appreciation for Marines, Sailors, and their families and enhances unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chancellor Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 02:50
    Photo ID: 7774541
    VIRIN: 230428-M-TJ583-1016
    Resolution: 4255x3129
    Size: 922.23 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Chancellor Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day
    CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family Day
    CLR-37
    3D MLG
    Partners and Allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT