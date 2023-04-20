CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol Matthew Neely, a combat engineer officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches his son Conor Neely how to do a functions check on the M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun during Family Day at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. CLR-37 Family Day shows appreciation for Marines, Sailors, and their families and enhances unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chancellor Reynolds)

