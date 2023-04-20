U.S. Marine Corps LtCol Matthew Neely, a combat engineer officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches his son Conor Neely how to do a functions check on the M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun during Family Day at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. CLR-37 Family Day shows appreciation for Marines, Sailors, and their families and enhances unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chancellor Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 02:50
|Photo ID:
|7774539
|VIRIN:
|230428-M-TJ583-1014
|Resolution:
|4184x2473
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-37 Field Meet and Family Day [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Chancellor Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
