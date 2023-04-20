Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 23-07 Paratroopers React To Contact [Image 4 of 6]

    JRTC 23-07 Paratroopers React To Contact

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Luis Garcia 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division react to direct fire during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luis Garcia).

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 22:50
    Photo ID: 7774349
    VIRIN: 230429-A-XM747-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.32 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    82nd Airborne Division
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    Army Aviation

