JRTC 23-07 Paratroopers React To Contact

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division react to direct fire during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luis Garcia).

