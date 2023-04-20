Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Governor Joins AFSOC for Exercise Agile Chariot [Image 5 of 5]

    Wyoming Governor Joins AFSOC for Exercise Agile Chariot

    CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon poses for a photo with the MC-130J Commando II aircrew for Exercise Agile Chariot at Casper-Natrona County International Airport, Wyoming, May 2, 2023. Governor Gordon flew on the MC-130J Commando II with two MH-6 Little Birds onto Wyoming Highway 789, witnessing a simulated time-sensitive, personnel recovery mission with Airmen from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

    This work, Wyoming Governor Joins AFSOC for Exercise Agile Chariot [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    SOAR
    AirNationalGuard
    127Wing
    agilechariot23

