Wyoming Governor Joins AFSOC for Exercise Agile Chariot

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon poses for a photo with Maj. Matt Waggy, Exercise Agile Chariot director and mission commander, at Casper-Natrona County International Airport, Wyoming, May 2, 2023. Governor Gordon flew on the MC-130J Commando II with two MH-6 Little Birds onto Wyoming Highway 789, witnessing a simulated time-sensitive, personnel recovery mission with Airmen from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

