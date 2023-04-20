Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon flies in an MC-130J Commando II near Riverton, Wyoming, May 2, 2023, during Exercise Agile Chariot. Governor Gordon flew on the MC-130J with two MH-6 Little Birds onto Wyoming Highway 789, witnessing a simulated time-sensitive, personnel recovery mission with Airmen from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7774271
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-LD209-1858
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|598.14 KB
|Location:
|RIVERTON, WY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming Governor Joins AFSOC for Exercise Agile Chariot [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
