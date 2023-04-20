Joint Task Force-Red Hill Holds Patching Ceremony

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) attaches a unit patch to her uniform at a patching ceremony at task force headquarters on Ford Island, Hawaii, April 28, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen)

