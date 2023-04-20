Joint Task Force-Red Hill Holds Patching Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Luke Cohen | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) attaches a unit patch...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Luke Cohen | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) attaches a unit patch to her uniform at a patching ceremony at task force headquarters on Ford Island, Hawaii, April 28, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen) see less | View Image Page

The Secretary of Defense established the task force on September 30, 2022 to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.



“With our unit patch, I feel like we’re officially unified and one team,” said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill.



Composed of personnel from across the military services, the patching ceremony formally unifies them under the umbrella of the joint task force.



The JTF-RH emblem is bordered by a gold braid signifying the task force’s military heritage, surrounding a purple circle representing the joint nature of the task force. Within the circle is the name of the task force and a pair of laurels, symbolizing the dedication of task force to the successful completion of its mission. the central design is a shield decorated with a silhouette of the state of Hawaii above a green mountain ridge atop a blue ocean crossed by waves. The shield signifies JTF-RH's steadfast commitment to our community, the people of Hawaii, and the environment.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.