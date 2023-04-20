Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Holds Patching Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Holds Patching Ceremony

    FORD ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) addresses the task force during an all hands call at its headquarters on Ford Island, Hawaii, April 28, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen)

