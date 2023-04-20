Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets [Image 3 of 4]

    Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Kyle Krogh, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Director of Operations, points out items of interest in the F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit to U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Nathan Stout at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 12. These Academy visits to Edwards are designed to expose the cadets to the Test Wing's mission as well as industry within the Antelope Valley. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 18:36
    Photo ID: 7773976
    VIRIN: 230412-F-HC101-1003
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets [Image 4 of 4], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets
    Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets
    Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets
    Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT