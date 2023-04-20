Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets

Lt. Col. Kyle Krogh, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Director of Operations, points out items of interest in the F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit to U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Nathan Stout at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 12. These Academy visits to Edwards are designed to expose the cadets to the Test Wing's mission as well as industry within the Antelope Valley. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

