Lt. Col. Kyle Krogh, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Director of Operations, and U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Nathan Stout, taxi their F-16 Fighting Falcon onto the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 12. Students from the Academy's Aeronautical Engineering 456 class visited the base and received a week-long immersion with TPS. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7773975
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-HC101-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x1688
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets [Image 4 of 4], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets
