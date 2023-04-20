Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets

Lt. Col. Kyle Krogh, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Director of Operations, and U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Nathan Stout, taxi their F-16 Fighting Falcon onto the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 12. Students from the Academy's Aeronautical Engineering 456 class visited the base and received a week-long immersion with TPS. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

