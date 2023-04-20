Lt. Col. Kyle Krogh, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Director of Operations, briefs U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Nathan Stout on the F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit, April 12. Stout, along with other Academy cadets, experienced the life of a test pilot at Edwards Air Force Base, California, as part of their Aeronautical Engineering 456 class offered at the Academy. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 18:36 Photo ID: 7773974 VIRIN: 230412-F-HC101-1001 Resolution: 3000x1688 Size: 1.8 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets [Image 4 of 4], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.