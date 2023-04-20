Lt. Col. Kyle Krogh, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Director of Operations, briefs U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Nathan Stout on the F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit, April 12. Stout, along with other Academy cadets, experienced the life of a test pilot at Edwards Air Force Base, California, as part of their Aeronautical Engineering 456 class offered at the Academy. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
Week-long immersion brings Flight Test to life for USAFA cadets
