    Joint Task Force Civil Support Lends Hand during Exercise Guardian Response 23 [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Task Force Civil Support Lends Hand during Exercise Guardian Response 23

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    230502-N-PC620-0063
    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia — U.S. Navy Operations Specialists 2nd Class Anthony Vaughan and Vanessa Michel, both assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, review a fragmentary order going out to subordinate units at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Muscatatuck, Indiana, during Exercise Guardian Response 23, May 2, 2023. Guardian Response is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 14:08
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    #Guardian Response 23
    #GR23

