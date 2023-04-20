Joint Task Force Civil Support Lends Hand during Exercise Guardian Response 23

230502-N-PC620-0028

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia — U.S. Army Maj. Claire Brindle, assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade and acting as a Task Force Medical liaison officer to Joint Task Force Civil Support, listens to a medical operations working group during Exercise Guardian Response 23, May 2, 2023. Guardian Response is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

