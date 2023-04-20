Joint Task Force Civil Support Lends Hand during Exercise Guardian Response 23

230502-N-PC620-0018

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia — Deserie Soliz, assigned to the Joint Task Force Civil Support’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear planning cell analyzes simulated radioactive plume data in the joint operations center at JTF-CS headquarters on Fort Eustis, Virginia, during Exercise Guardian Response 23, May 2, 2023. Guardian Response is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

