    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th LRS virtual resiliency training [Image 4 of 4]

    319th LRS virtual resiliency training

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron provide feedback following a session with the Emotional Intelligence Institute’s avatar during a non-commissioned officers training day April 28, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The avatar allowed leaders and frontline supervisors to practice having difficult discussions in a simulated environment, preparing them to handle unexpected and potentially emergent situations in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7773090
    VIRIN: 230428-F-JP913-1039
    Resolution: 6731x4808
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th LRS virtual resiliency training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    innovation
    319th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    319th LRS
    virtual resiliency training

