319th LRS virtual resiliency training

Airmen from the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron provide feedback following a session with the Emotional Intelligence Institute’s avatar during a non-commissioned officers training day April 28, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The avatar allowed leaders and frontline supervisors to practice having difficult discussions in a simulated environment, preparing them to handle unexpected and potentially emergent situations in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)
