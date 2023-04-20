319th LRS virtual resiliency training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Liliana Hernandez, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, speaks to an avatar as part of a non-commissioned officers training day April 28, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The training scenarios challenged leaders and frontline supervisors to respond to various topics including leadership, diversity and inclusion, suicide prevention, personal life stresses, and sexual assault prevention and response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

