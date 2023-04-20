Airmen from the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a non-commissioned officers training day April 28, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. NCOs within the 319th LRS completed an avatar-based training from the Emotional Intelligence Institute to practice and apply soft skill behaviors in a variety of simulated, military-based scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)
This work, 319th LRS virtual resiliency training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
