230501-N-ZA692-2317 DOHA, Qatar (May 1, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces walks with members from Al Jazeera media network after an interview in Al Jazeera headquarters in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2023. During the interview he highlighted the Navy’s regional focus on strengthening partnerships and accelerating innovation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 04:50 Photo ID: 7772254 VIRIN: 230501-N-ZA692-2317 Resolution: 4677x3118 Size: 1.68 MB Location: DOHA, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Cooper visits Qatar [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.