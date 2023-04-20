Vice Adm. Cooper visits Qatar

230501-N-ZA692-2212 DOHA, Qatar (May 1, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces speaks during an interview on Al Jazeera media network, in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2023. During the interview he highlighted the Navy’s regional focus on strengthening partnerships and accelerating innovation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 Photo ID: 7772253 Resolution: 6000x4000 Location: DOHA, QA