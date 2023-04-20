Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Cooper visits Qatar [Image 1 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Cooper visits Qatar

    DOHA, QATAR

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230501-N-ZA692-2212 DOHA, Qatar (May 1, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces speaks during an interview on Al Jazeera media network, in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2023. During the interview he highlighted the Navy’s regional focus on strengthening partnerships and accelerating innovation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 04:50
    Location: DOHA, QA 
    Qatar
    interview
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Partnership
    C5F

