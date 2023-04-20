Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Cooper visits Qatar [Image 3 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Cooper visits Qatar

    QATAR

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230501-N-ZA692-1020 AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (May 1, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, shakes hands with Qatar Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel al-Nabit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 1, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
