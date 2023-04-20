Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Nationals salute the National Guard [Image 5 of 5]

    Washington Nationals salute the National Guard

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    “Play Ball!” Army 1st Lt. Dylan Bradford, with the Maryland Army National Guard, prepares to open a baseball game with the time-honored announcement during National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2023. Guard members were part of pre-game recognition ceremonies that included a ceremonial first pitch from Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    National Guard Day
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington Nationals

