Washington Nationals salute the National Guard

“Play Ball!” Army 1st Lt. Dylan Bradford, with the Maryland Army National Guard, prepares to open a baseball game with the time-honored announcement during National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2023. Guard members were part of pre-game recognition ceremonies that included a ceremonial first pitch from Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

