Washington Nationals salute the National Guard

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits with National Guard members during the Washington Nationals’ National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2023. Pre-game recognition ceremonies included a ceremonial first pitch from Hokanson and Guard members participating in the game ball delivery, the “Play Ball” announcement, and the singing of the National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

