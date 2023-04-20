Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Nationals salute the National Guard [Image 3 of 5]

    Washington Nationals salute the National Guard

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits with National Guard members during the Washington Nationals’ National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2023. Pre-game recognition ceremonies included a ceremonial first pitch from Hokanson and Guard members participating in the game ball delivery, the “Play Ball” announcement, and the singing of the National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    National Guard Day
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington Nationals

